1981. December, in Morazán, El Salvador.

Coined Operation Rescue, the Atlácatl Battalion, in joint-operation with greater Salvadoran military assets, honed in on a supposed insurgent Frente Farabundo Marti de Liberación Nacional (FMLN) encampment. By Dec. 9, the Atlácatl Battalion had enclosed a stretch of rural villages in the northeast.

The Atlácatl Battalion came to unaligned El Mozote and surrounding hamlets. Lieutenant Colonel Domingo Monterrosa Barrios commanded the counterinsurgency; his talents for the craft had earned him head of the special force.

Monterrosa, in tow and in character, dug where the troop did. So, from Dec. 10 through 13, they committed a massacre El Salvador had never seen.

A month later, Raymond Bonner, a New York Times Central America stringer, and Alma Guillermoprieto, a similarly-posed Washington Post correspondent, would reveal the massacre to an international audience.

People, strewn as discarded toys, lifelessly propagated the Morazán grounds. The heaving hacks of machetes, voiced like the “cutting of banana trees,” produced corpses as the fruits of the labor. Heads dislodged as seeds. Bullets left their indelible stains, scattering the families and friends and people who composed El Mozote. It was, perhaps, no longer itself.

But to the Salvadoran military, and to the United States, it was a farcical leftist guerrilla plot, by the FMLN, devised to demonize the government’s counterinsurgency operations. Three senior Reagan Administration officials testified to Congress that ‘no such evidence’ of a massacre existed and that Salvadoran assets were improving their humanitarian record. Congress complied.

The Atlácatl Battalion was specially-trained — and armed — by the United States, with M-16s and tactics. Monterrosa attended the U.S.-ran (Military) School of the Americas, in Panama. In fact, and remaining unmentioned, U.S. Army Sergeant Major Allen Bruce Hazelwood had accompanied Monterrosa, in a helicopter, to Morazán and to the massacre.

But the truth was out, for all to see. Didn’t the United States have to play the journalists’ game? As it unfolded: no. To that end, the United States’ mass media never truly threatened the state, and neither does it now, and we continually entertain an imaginary that it does. That it can.

At the New York Times, Raymond Bonner was reassigned to business in New York, shortly thereafter. Alma Guillermoprieto was promoted at the Washington Post, but unexcitedly reported U.S. metro-area news.

Above all, the Wall Street Journal published an influential editorial entitled “The Media’s War,” proclaiming a media-wide bias infesting reporting in El Salvador. The editors asserted, on the massacre, “In other words, whatever the mixture of truth or fabrication, this [Bonner’s and Guillermoprieto’s reporting] was a propaganda exercise.” It was six months after this publication that Bonner was reassigned.

So the massacre of El Mozote came and went. 767 victims—their names—have been compiled, but upwards of ~1,000 civilians, 558 children, are believed to have been murdered by the Atlácatl Battalion in Operation Rescue. Even to this day, not a single perpetrator has been prosecuted.

Why?

In part, as I had referenced, the mass media: the news headlines, tragic or heartwarming; ‘groundbreaking’ reports, ‘watchdogging’ the government or an emphasis on ‘journalistic objectivity.’ The massacre of El Mozote was intrinsically a product of American imperialism, of course, but it was also a product of a certain news media apparatus. As Michael Parenti, political scientist and historian, dictates in Inventing Reality: the Politics of Mass Media, “For many people an issue does not exist until it appears in the news media. How we view issues, indeed, what we do not see and hear are greatly determined by the communications world.” The massacre, if not for dissemination via a mediator, could have been but a felled tree amid a forest. But as you might realize, had the cries at El Mozote been heard? When no one has been prosecuted, again, have the people of El Mozote actually been heard?

We take it, as a premise, that our news media ought to report. Then, we assert a continuum of ‘objectivity,’ where its poles are opposite ‘biases.’ We frequently qualitatively assess the ‘objectivity’ of news outlets and publications; now, Fox is ‘rightward,’ and CNN is a ‘democrat shill,’ and AP is ‘neutral,’ or whatever. We take it that exclusively consuming Fox or CNN produces echo-chambered polarization, and AP, perhaps, not. Or we can ‘balance’ the biases, interact with ‘all’ outlets, and decide for ourselves.

But, where would our ‘optimal consumption’ have led us — the American observer — to the massacre?

Nowhere.

Must we have mixed Bonner and Guillermoprieto in equal parts to their flak? And what would that achieve? Perhaps, it achieved exactly as had happened: nothing. The massacre of El Mozote came and went.

In the American mind, the massacre was just a news story. For many, even, it was a lie. It was ‘partisan’ — a fabrication out of bias. Because, of course, the Wall Street Journal ‘could not be biased;’ they parroted a subservience to the status quo. The Wall Street Journal acted the part of a ‘watchdog,’ but only within our impression to allow it to. The Wall Street Journal benefitted from an obsession with the ‘neutral’ — the ‘objective.’ By posturing as an unbiased critic to the ‘out-of-line propagandist,’ the Wall Street Journal curried undue legitimacy.

And it is not that ‘truth’ does not exist. The massacre of El Mozote existed. It is that, rather, the ‘neutral’ is not neutral. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, CNN or AP are not mere mediums by which we interpret or internalize that which we cannot normally view. They are powerful. In fact, they have vested interests, as organs of capital maximally churning profit, that doctor what they decide to show, and not to show. They are intricately attached to the current state-of-affairs. Fox News, CNN and AP, no matter a perception of their ‘political biases,‘ all have commonality in leveraging the economic status quo.

When we take it that an ‘objective’ news media exists, in the United States, we implicitly agree to operate on a playing-field that is not designed to empower the range of public opinion. Because neither you nor I define that ‘objectivity.’ We imagine them vying for the title — to, therefore, be legitimized — but that is not the reality. They are not presenting to us, but that, instead, we are presenting to them. We complacently abide by their optics.

The massacre at El Mozote, now, is a political stunt. It comprises sorrowful recognitions or a governmental address. It is a faint admission of wrongdoing — by the government or an outlet. Or it is the centerpiece of a documentary, as tides have settled. In the end, the U.S. — and the Salvadoran military — did not let El Mozote be itself. And neither any closer has it gotten with delayed or facile attempts at prosecution.

I do not know if El Mozote will ever be itself, and I probably shouldn’t be the judge of that. But I wanted the massacre to be a vehicle of something, certainly selfishly. So be skeptical. Don’t let yourself be complicit.

Jake Minardi is a freshman at Johns Hopkins University studying Neuroscience. He is from Hampton and an H-D alum.