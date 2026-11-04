Hampton man arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop Tuesday

A Hampton man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop the afternoon of Tuesday October 27 in Hampton.

Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd says a deputy stopped a 2008 Dodge pickup just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Central Avenue, at the Git N Go store. The deputy recognized the driver and knew he was not valid to drive.

According to Dodd, 29-year-old Christopher Howell of Hampton was found to have a suspended driver’s license with five withdrawals in effect.

Howell was arrested on charges of driving while suspended, with five withdrawals in effect, third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance and open container of alcohol.

Dodd says Howell was held at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and was expected to appear before a magistrate Wednesday, October 28. Two sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Hampton Police Department.

Dodd also says his office received two calls last week about the same pickup allegedly acting suspiciously on gravel roads west of Hampton.

The charges are accusations, and Howell is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.