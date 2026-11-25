Soon after the Hampton Public Library opened at its current location in October of 1905, a group of west side women formed a club to offer their support to the library. The group’s name was the West Side Library Club. Although these women did not yet have the right to vote, they could certainly organize and make a significant impact on their community. Have you ever heard of them? This author certainly had not. It is time to tell their story.

The West Side Library Club was formed March 6, 1906. According to the minutes from the end of the first year, the purpose of the group was to “supply comforts and attractions too expensive to be furnished from its tax income, a chance for parents to take a personal interest in an institution designed to benefit their children and children’s children, an opportunity for the childless to do something for the advancement of his neighbor’s children and for those of a public spirit yet not rich in this world’s goods to combine and eventually to point with pride at what they had accomplished.”

The first meeting of the club was held at the home of Mrs. Angeline Conway. Mrs. Mary Raymond (wife of Levi, President of the Library Board) acted as chairman, and the following officers were elected: President, Mrs. Clara Hogle; Vice President, Mrs. Martha Roberts; Secretary, Mrs. Nancy Brown; and Treasurer, Mrs. Jacob Pohl. The Committee on Work included: Mrs. Lucinda Hand, Mrs. A. Brandon, and Mrs. Nancy Brown. The annual dues were five cents.

In addition to those already mentioned, the initial members of the group of 21 were: Mrs. Mathilde Struck, Mrs. Ayers, Miss Larsen, Mrs. Gibson, Mrs. Ray, Mrs. Winlow, Mrs. Mary Cathrine Skow, Mrs. C. Denison, Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Keonig, and Mrs. Webb.

Six months later, membership reached 32 adults and 6 children with a treasury of $40.25 in the bank and $3.92 for the purchase of a flag for the library. Over the first year, 21 meetings were held. The group’s positive reputation for good works and good fellowship helped it expand to 64 members.

In addition to dues, the group raised money through work completed at the meetings, such as hemming towels, making aprons, pillows, pillowcases, bedticks, and quilts. The work resulted in $10.38 being raised the first year. Monetary gifts from the club members as well as community members were kept in a separate fund.

Some of the meetings were held in members’ homes, and some were held in the Assembly/Meeting Room in the library basement. The meetings included programs of instrumental music, songs, and helpful talks. One speaker was Mrs. J. F. Mitchell from Des Moines who provided very encouraging remarks to the group.

When a founding member passed away, the group created a Flower Fund. Mrs. Brandon became the collector and treasurer, so when sickness or sorrow happened in the life of a member, the Club had a ready means of expressing its sympathy.

Notes found in issues of the Iowa Library Quarterly indicate that the basement of the library was used as a room for the group to meet and work. By 1911, the membership grew to over 100 women.

The records and newspaper articles also documented the various donations to the library from the West Side Reading Club: (1907) a picture of Col. Levi Raymond, a 20-foot flag, and $60 to invest in books; (1909) a bust of George Washington and a 14-volume set of Stoddard’s Lectures; (1915) 50 chairs for the Assembly/Meeting Room; (1916) a Victrola; and (1917) a piano. The children of the West Side Library Club presented a copy of the picture, Washington Crossing the Delaware, to the library in 1909. In 1911, the Club donated a print of Saint-Gauden’s sculpture, Standing Lincoln, to the library at a meeting attended by several Civil War veterans who shared their stories of Lincoln as they knew him.

The Assembly Room was not just used for West Side Library Club gatherings. In 1912, it was used as the kindergarten classroom for Hampton Schools. During World War I, the Red Cross used the room to make surgical dressings and for knitting and sewing. During the fall of 1923, the Library Club held an informal reception for local teachers in the Club Meeting Room.

A review of the Franklin County Recorder revealed the West Side Library Club meetings continued at least until 1928. Their meetings were noted in a section of the paper called “Local Happenings.”

What happened to the West Side Library Club? No notice nor record has been found regarding the Club disbanding or when it was discontinued. If you have any additional information, please contact the Franklin County Historical Society. It’s such a great story, we’d love to know the ending.

Although the West Side Library Club of the early 1900’s is no more, there is a current group with a very similar purpose actively supporting the library. A non-profit group called the Friends of the Hampton Public Library was formed in 1989. Earlier this fall they received 501(c)3 status, making donations to them tax deductible.

If you are interested in getting more involved in your public library and supporting the services and programs that are offered to all, just call the library at 641-456-4451 to join the Friends of the Hampton Public Library.