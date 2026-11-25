I’ve been calling volunteers to schedule Salvation Army bell ringers. We lose some each year so I’m recruiting as well. Thanksgiving is a natural fit to start.

Completing harvest before Thanksgiving was a major goal for us because we would travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to celebrate with Dad and his family. After my bygone days of estrangement due to politics, my relationship with Dad was particularly precious. And Marj’s family became ours too.

As we became more adept at harvest, we started strip-tilling. We bought an old planter with dry fertilizer attachments and customized it to apply fertilizer 6” below the future home of next year’s seeds. That saved soil and fertilizer cost. Even with this additional operation we still made it to Lincoln for Thanksgiving dinner.

My predecessor managing the Salvation Army bell ringing, Ivan, had in-laws in Kansas so he couldn’t ring the bell at Thanksgiving either. The tragic loss of his “Joicie” and the passing of my dad and Marj has freed us up for Thanksgiving ringing. I’ve been frantically calling volunteers so I can spend some time away from Fareway and with the kids. Black Friday might be a problem with Iowa replacing Colorado in the traditional Huskers game.

Singing at the Lincoln Thanksgiving was different from singing on Dawn’s side. Marj’s mom was Laverle. We sang a song about her to the tune of “Duke of Earl” that was sorta a tavern-flavored opera. It was beautiful. Then there was Marj’s “I Found a Horse Turd.” I hope to post a version of the song on YouTube that we sang with her a couple weeks before she passed away.

I thought Marj’s family had a pretty good sense of humor until I convinced Dawn to tell them the “Crooked Mouth Family” story. They all sat there open-mouthed like a US politician hearing the words “US Constitution.” It was such a flop, it was almost funnier than if they had got it.

Then there was the cane seat. Marj had a chair with a cane seat and all of a sudden somebody noticed the seat was gone and there were ashes on the floor. Our Karl (not unlike the Carl in Caddyshack) had lit the dinner candles. That’s the only explanation we could dream up. Karl was also at fault for knocking over the driftwood with the vast quantity of crystal decorations hanging from it. I don’t know why. Another minor disaster was that the oven got turned off. We ate late and they blamed me.

These are what memories are made of. Thankfulness is made of memories. And it’s all part of our progress as human beings. Thankfulness is what makes charity work. It is what was lacking in the fraud uncovered by Nick Shirley in Minnesota. Thankfulness makes charity fun and rewarding. It makes it grow to fill those spaces where it is needed. It inspires improvement.

Government charity lacks these elements. It says, “Please scam me!” It makes donors resentful. It ruins our appreciation for other people to know that we must violate the Eighth Commandment to have a caring relationship with our fellow man.

We’ve all known someone who could use a helping hand. But sometimes those people don’t know us. That’s where the middle man comes in. Like a bank, the Salvation Army connects people with resources to people who need them.

I went to Alaska to log in 1975. I was a month too early and ran out of money. I did yard work and odd jobs but had no place to get out of the cold, drizzling rain. I stayed a week in a Salvation Army in Sitka.

Years ago I found Larry ringing the bell at Fareway. I volunteered. I never imagined how much fun it is seeing friends and neighbors and occasionally meeting someone new. See you at Fareway.

If you would like to join us, call or text me at 641-425-4929.