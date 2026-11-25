Idella “Debby” Mary Ann Klein, 93, was peacefully welcomed into eternal life on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton in Hampton, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m. before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Debby was born September 3, 1933, to Arthur and Ella (Wichmann) Quandt on the family farm outside of Fayette, Iowa. She was the fourth of eight children. After graduating from Fayette High School, she worked as a nurse’s aide at Palmer Hospital in West Union, Iowa.

On April 21, 1954, Debby was united into marriage to Clifford Klein. Together, they made homes in Omaha, Nebraska, and Waterloo, Iowa, before settling in Hampton in 1965, raising five children: Sandra, Randall, Jolene, Jeffrey, and James. Debby devoted herself to being a stay-at-home mom during their younger years and later worked at the Sears Catalog Store in Hampton and the local newspaper office. Debby was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hampton, where all five of her children were confirmed and some were married.

Debby and Clifford loved traveling with family, especially their summer vacations to Ottertail Lake, Minnesota, and later visits to Brownsville, Texas. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, and painting, creating beautiful pictures that her loved ones now treasure.

But Debby’s greatest masterpiece was the family she built. She was an amazing mother who wholeheartedly loved her children and wore the titles of Grandma and Great-Grandma with immense pride. She cherished every opportunity to be with family, whether cheering them on at a sporting event, celebrating a milestone, or simply spending time together. Her family was her world, and she never missed an opportunity to remind them how much they meant to her.

If there was one thing everyone could count on, it was Debby’s smile. She had a way of making friends wherever she went, welcoming everyone with warmth and kindness. Even after moving to Leahy Grove Assisted Living in Hampton last year, she quickly made friends and felt at home. Following a fall in October, she spent time in Iowa City before returning to Hampton. In just 26 days at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton, she once again touched the hearts of those around her, forming special friendships with the staff who cared for her.

Debby leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and countless cherished memories. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, generous heart, and the way she made everyone feel like family. Though she will be deeply missed, her love will continue through the generations she leaves behind.

Those left to cherish her memory include her five children: Sandra (Rod) Pralle of Hampton, Iowa; Randall (Siggi) Klein of Queidersbach, Germany; Jolene Klein of Hampton, Iowa; Jeffrey (Debi) Klein of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and James (Gina) Klein of Montgomery, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul Quandt of Waterloo, Iowa, and JoAnn (Russell) Treptow of Maynard, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews, all loved as her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; parents, Arthur and Ella; siblings Gehlen, Donald, Kenny, Betty, and Lauretta; brothers-in-law Elmer Volker and Bill Pape; and sisters-in-law Roma Quandt and Marian Quandt.

And if you ever tried to end a phone call, conversation, or visit with an “I love you,” you knew Debby’s familiar response: “Love You More.” Three little words that perfectly captured the way she loved so deeply and so generously. It was always her way of getting the last word, and we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Love You More!