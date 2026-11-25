The fundraising campaign for a new Hansell Fire Station and renovations to the Hansell Community Center has reached more than $200,000 in donations and pledges.

The Hansell Joint Capital Fundraising Campaign reports that amount represents approximately 46% of its combined $450,000 goal. Of the total, $350,000 is designated for construction of the new fire station, while another $100,000 will go toward renovating the Hansell Community Center.

Dumont Telephone Company recently announced a $15,000 commitment to the fire department, pledging $5,000 annually over the next three years toward the new station.

The campaign launched in June and received an early boost from Murrel and Rosie Symens, who contributed $50,000 and pledged another $50,000 in matching funds for public donations.

The fundraising effort continues as the Hansell community works toward its goal of providing a new home for its volunteer fire department while also improving the community center.