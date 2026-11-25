The Hampton Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously recommended a revised data center ordinance for consideration by the city council.

During the Tuesday, November 17 meeting, the commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, with NIACOG Senior Planner John Robbins reviewing the draft and potential revisions to Section 2 and Section 2.6(b).

Hampton resident Keith Freie raised concerns about noise and setback requirements, encouraging the commission to prioritize safety for residents and the city. No written public comments were received at city hall.

Following additional discussion, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the revised draft, including changes to the two sections, for city council consideration.

The recommendation moves the proposal to the next step in the city’s review process.