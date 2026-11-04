Hampton Planning and Zoning sets data center ordinance hearing

Hampton’s Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed data center ordinance for November 17 at 5 p.m.

The commission voted unanimously to move the draft ordinance forward after reviewing it during Wednesday’s meeting. Members discussed several areas covered by the proposal, including application and site plan requirements, setbacks, emergency response, water use, wastewater, cooling systems and noise standards.

The draft also addresses requirements for fencing, landscaping, security, road protection during construction and plans for decommissioning data center facilities. Commissioners noted a few corrections and a change to the language before the proposal moves to a public hearing.

John Robbins, senior planner with NIACOG, also reviewed the comprehensive plan amendment previously adopted by the city council. The only addition made by the council was a requirement for financial security in case a developer abandons a project or a facility becomes vacant or goes into foreclosure.

The public hearing will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.