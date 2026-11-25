The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls wrestling team placed fifth out of 14 teams at the Lady E-Hawk Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, led by an individual championship from Maren Subbert. West Fork also competed at the tournament, finishing 12th.

Subbert captured the 190-pound title after advancing to the championship match with two pins. She secured the first-place finish with a pin over Kenley Korthals of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (CL/GLR).

The Bulldogs had two additional wrestlers reach championship matches. At 155 pounds, Juliette Koch advanced to the finals with two pins before falling to CL/GLR’s Lucy Konechne to finish second.

Elsie Kuper followed a similar path at 170 pounds, recording three pins to reach the championship match. Kuper finished as the runner-up after falling to Humboldt’s Danica Diedrick.

At 235 pounds, Avalon Mulford rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with three consecutive pins to advance through the consolation bracket. She capped her tournament with a second-period pin of Humboldt’s Addie Meyer to secure third place.

Faith Subia added a fourth-place finish at 125 pounds, while Tenley Bird and Megan Severs each placed fifth in their respective weight classes.

At 155 pounds, Caiya Bolland finished sixth, Skylar Borcherding placed seventh and Samantha Zavala-Gonzalez finished eighth. Joselyn Castillo-Garcia added an eighth-place finish at 115 pounds.

For West Fork, Josi Janssen led the Warhawks with a runner-up finish at 145 pounds. Janssen recorded three pins to reach the championship match, where she fell to CL/GLR’s Taya Metzger.

Autumn Wood placed fifth at 155 pounds and Taylor Hagen took eighth at 135.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished with 155.5 team points, while West Fork recorded 53.