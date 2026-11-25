The Franklin County Board of Supervisors discussed nonessential county services, approved a new hire and authorized the creation of a county logo during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The supervisors discussed services not explicitly required under Iowa Code, including information technology, geographic information systems, conservation and human resources.

Board Chairman Chris Vanness suggested departments maintain time logs documenting employee duties and additional services provided to the public and county employees. The discussion also included having all departments provide information regarding responsibilities and staffing. County Auditor Katy Flint will draft language for the supervisors to review.

In other business, the supervisors approved hiring Jenna Koenigsfeld for a maintenance position within the Secondary Roads Department at $22.62 per hour and approved a utility permit application from Franklin REC for underground electrical service near Aredale.

The board also approved a quote from Lashier Graphics & Signs to create a county logo, discussed outside funding requests for the 2028 fiscal year and approved the seventh payment application for the courthouse electrical upgrade project.