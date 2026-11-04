The End….Well, almost!

Wow! Can you believe it?! Election Day 2026 has come and gone. The votes have been cast and here, in Iowa, tabulated. It’s hard to believe is over. We’ve been preparing for so long and been crazy busy with preparations, it’s almost hard to remember what our days were like before this. This mid-term election was nothing like my first one in 2022! I can say that while the days were busy and long, the list of things to do, endless…I truly loved seeing the voters come out to vote, both in person absentee at the Courthouse and in person on Election Day.

So, now that your part is over?! Well, we keep working. We work on applying vote credit to every voter’s record and process all the Election Day Registrations. We sort all the supplies and put it all away. We are tallying write-in votes today and preparing for all the provisional ballots to be reviewed on Monday by the ASVP Board. We will also be completing the post-election audit on Monday. Finally, I’ll be preparing the official Canvass & Abstract for the Board of Supervisors to review and approve at their Tuesday meeting, which makes the election results for Franklin County official!

Now, I’m going to go drink some coffee and start on all the post-election day tasks I have! And, if you see me around town the next several days, please ignore the bleary eyes and dark circles, I need a REALLY long nap! :) Until next time….