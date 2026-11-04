Dorla Ferch, age 78, of Dumont, IA, formerly of Charles City, died Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, Iowa after her hard fought battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at the Community Center in Charles City (900 Hulin Street) on Saturday, November 14th from 11am to 2pm. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua with Dorla’s grandchildren serving as Honorary Urnbearers.

Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Dorla Jean Ferch was born on April 9, 1948, in Charles City, Iowa, to Charles and Margaret (Christensen) Bray. She remained deeply connected to the community and the people who knew her throughout her life. Dorla was a loving woman whose presence brought comfort, warmth, and familiarity to those around her.

Dorla graduated from Charles City High School and carried the values of her upbringing with her throughout her life. She was known for her steady nature, her kind heart, and the quiet strength she brought to everything she did. Those who knew her will remember her as someone who cared deeply for her family and who found joy in the simple routines that made each day meaningful.

Much of Dorla’s life was spent in the restaurant industry, where she worked as a cook at several establishments over the years. She took pride in her work and in the role she played in serving others. She spent her final working years at Kwik Star, where she later retired. Through her years in the kitchen, Dorla built lasting connections and earned the respect of those who worked alongside her. She was dependable, hardworking, and dedicated to doing her job well.

Outside of work, Dorla enjoyed the peaceful comforts of home and the small pleasures that made her happiest. She always began her mornings with coffee and donuts while watching out the window, a routine that reflected her love of quiet moments and familiar comforts. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together and watching westerns, both of which gave her enjoyment and relaxation. In the spring, she liked planting flowers and welcoming the season with her own special touch.

Dorla especially loved spending time with her family, and her grandbabies held a very special place in her heart. She treasured every moment shared with them and found great joy in being surrounded by the people she loved most. Her home was often filled with the simple things that made her smile, including snacks kept by her recliner and her favorite banana “naner-naner” Laffy Taffy. These small details were part of what made Dorla so endearing, and they will be remembered fondly by those who knew her best.

She will be remembered as a loving woman whose life was defined by devotion to family, commitment to her work, and appreciation for life’s everyday blessings. Dorla had a way of making others feel welcome and cared for, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Her legacy is one of love, kindness, and the many quiet acts of care that spoke volumes about the person she was.

Dorla is survived by her daughter Andrea (Stan) Lines of Nashua; sons Adam Fisher of Dumont and Daniel (Francis) Ferch of Ankeny; siblings David Bray and Dawn (Mike) Ouellette; sister-in-law Debbie Bray; grandchildren: Amanda (Jeff) Lines, Amber Iriarte, April (John) Anderson, Austin Lines, Ruby Ferch, Kayla Zubrod, and Valerie; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret (Christensen) Bray; son Anthony Fisher; siblings: Donald Bray, Darrell Bray, and Delbert Bray; and grandchildren Jeremy Iriarte and Matthew.