Christian concert tour coming to Hampton Nov. 14

A concert featuring two nationally recognized Christian artists is coming to Hampton next weekend.

The Good News Unplugged Tour, featuring Jordan Feliz and Thunderstorm Artis, will perform at the Church of the Living Word on Nov. 14.

Feliz is known for songs including “The River” and “Beloved,” along with multiple Dove Award nominations. Artis gained national attention as a finalist on The Voice and later competed on American Idol.

Church member Jenna White says the concert is an exciting opportunity for both the church and the community.

“It’s always been our dream at the church to use the auditorium for something more than just our Sunday church services,” White says. “And since we have such a great space and unique area. And so I had just contacted some touring companies and they connected us to this tour and they thought it would be a great fit for their tour throughout the Midwest. And so, yeah, we’re super excited that Jordan is coming and it’s a very unique opportunity for the town of Hampton.”

Tickets are available online at JordanFeliz.com. General admission tickets are offered, along with a VIP option that includes a question-and-answer session with Feliz.

The concert is Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Living Word auditorium in Hampton.