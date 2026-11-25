Carolyn “Joy” Christiansen, 87, of rural Coulter, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Indigo Avenue rural Hampton. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Coulter.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2026 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Carolyn Joy, daughter of Evald and Caroline “Cal” (Dohrmann) Jensen, was born on October 19, 1939, in Hampton, Iowa. Joy grew up on her family’s dairy farm and graduated from Franklin Consolidated High School in 1957. She went on to graduate from Grand View College in Des Moines.

On September 1, 1961, Joy married Jack Christiansen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. In 1977, Jack and Joy moved to the Christiansen family farm. Joy spent her professional career working for the Maytag Corporation. When the Hampton plant closed, she continued her career with Maytag, commuting to Newton until her retirement. Following her retirement, Joy enjoyed managing her own business selling Shaklee products.

Joy was a devoted and active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and took great pride in her Danish heritage. She dedicated countless hours to teaching Sunday school, Bible school, and teaching Folk dancing. She volunteered at numerous church events but particularly loved the annual Danish Bazaar and making æbleskiver for the church community. In addition to her church activities, Joy enjoyed socializing and was actively involved in many community organizations and volunteer activities.

Joy enjoyed spending her summers at the family’s beloved “trailer” in Clear Lake, creating many wonderful memories with family and friends. She had a love of waterskiing and took great pleasure in sharing that passion, teaching her children, family, and friends how to ski over the years.

Above all, Joy cherished her family. She found great happiness in spending time with her grandchildren and, later in life, her great-grandchildren. Affectionately known as “Moo-Moo” to all of them, she held a special place in each of their lives.

Joy is survived by her son, Dave (Beverly) Christiansen of Coulter; daughter, Kelly (Steve) Hansen of Florida; grandchildren, Taylor (Andrew) Legge, Carley (Nolan) Wilkens, Cole Hansen, and Kennedy Hansen; great-grandchildren, Lauren Legge, Tucker Legge, Charlotte Wilkens, Henry Wilkens, and Dean Wilkens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Christiansen; her parents, Evald and Cal Jensen; and her granddaughter, Christine Christiansen.