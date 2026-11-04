Beverly Stockberger, 88, of West Des Moines, peacefully passed under the care of Hospice of the Midwest, at the Royal Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Urbandale, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2026 from 10:00a.m. until 12:00p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory – Urbandale Chapel, 8201 Hickmann Rd. Urbandale, IA 50322.

Beverly Ann Johnson was born April 14, 1938 to James and Ann (Woltjer) Johnson in Hampton, Iowa.

Bev attended school in Hampton and was a 1956 graduate of Hampton high school. That is also where she met the love of her life as a sophomore, Dale Stockberger, a junior working at Jennings grocery store when she asked him to help her restock the flour.

On December 5, 1958 Bev and Dale were united in marriage at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union they were blessed with a daughter and a son; Gayle and James.

Bev worked various jobs over the years starting with Farmers Hybrid in Hampton, to the Ackley-Geneva line lunch helper at both the junior high and high-school where Gayle’s best friends swore, she always gave them the bigger piece of chocolate cake. She spent most of her working years alongside Dale at Sukup manufacturing in Sheffield, Iowa. After retirement, Bev and Dale moved to West Des Moines and spent their retirement years working for Kohls in Clive; which Bev loved the social aspect and Dale tolerated.

Bev enjoyed reading, gardening and was an amazing home decorator. She and Dale also loved to travel with family. Her greatest passion was her family including her 2 children and 4 grandchildren. Bev and Dale worked hard to get to every sporting event that one of their grandchildren was involved in. Their wardrobe includes a lot of Van Meter and Indianola apparel.

Bev was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2024, but her family continued a treasured and ongoing love thankful that she continued to remember them. After a fall in January, 2026, Bev resided at the Royal Oaks care facility in Urbandale where she made many wonderful friends. She was the kindest sole and people were drawn to her in the care facility. In the end, Hospice of the Midwest was called in and lovingly cared for Bev in her final days. She passed on October 29, 2026, after loving goodbyes from the family.

Bev is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dale Byron Stockberger; daughter Gayle (Mike) O’Brien; son James (Tacia) Stockberger; her grandchildren, Brady O’Brien, Kasey O’Brien, Hayden Stockberger and Ellisann Stockberger; sister-in-law Jayne Reisetter; and brother-in-law Larry Stockberger. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Bev was preceded in death by her father James Johnson; her mother Ann (Woltjer) Landrith; stepfather Orvile Landrith; parents-in-law Paul and Evelyn Stockberger; brother-in-law Lee Reisetter; sister-in-law Judy Stockberger; the Stockberger and Woltjer grandparents; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Bev loved her husband, daughter and son dearly and was so proud of her son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.

Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation at https://www.alzdiscovery.org/donate , Royal Oaks Care Center https://royaloaksnursing.com or Hospice of the Midwest https://hospiceofthemidwest.com