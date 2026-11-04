8 (A) West Fork’s historic season ends with Class A quarterfinals loss

The #8 (A) West Fork football team’s historic 2026 season came to an end Friday night as #1 (A) Woodbury Central defeated the Warhawks 54-21 in the Class A quarterfinals.

The Wildcats struck first when Grayson Lloyd broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. Running back Abe McGill followed with three rushing touchdowns to extend Woodbury Central’s advantage to 28-0.

West Fork answered midway through the second quarter when quarterback Zander Hansen connected with Hayden Freyholtz on a 33-yard touchdown pass. McGill added his fourth rushing touchdown late in the quarter to give the Wildcats a 35-6 halftime lead.

Woodbury Central turned to its passing attack in the second half as quarterback Jackson Verschoor fired touchdown passes to Lloyd and Ean Tschirren to extend the lead to 47-6.

Hansen responded with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the Warhawks converted a 2-point attempt to cut the deficit to 47-14.

Verschoor answered midway through the fourth with a 30-yard touchdown run to push the Wildcats’ lead to 54-14.

On the ensuing possession, Hansen connected with Freyholtz for a 49-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring at 54-21.

Despite the loss, West Fork Head Coach Dan Westhoff believes the program continues to move in the right direction.

The Warhawks finish the season with a 10-1 record, after securing a district championship and reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.