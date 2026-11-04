The West Fork volleyball team entered the 2026 season with a new head coach and a young roster looking to gain valuable experience.

Under first-year Head Coach Jacqlyn Sanders, the Warhawks featured just two seniors on their 13-player roster, giving several underclassmen opportunities to develop at the varsity level.

Junior Zada Huff helped lead the offense with 268 assists and 35 service aces. Juniors Aizley Winfrey and Josephine Schmidt each recorded 80 kills, while sophomore Dazie Huff contributed 68 kills and 32 aces.

Freshman Josie Kollmann also gained valuable experience, finishing with 48 kills.

The Warhawks will graduate seniors Malaina Martinez and Alyssa Wood, leaving much of the roster intact for next season.

With 11 players eligible to return, West Fork will look to build on the experience gained in the 2026 season.