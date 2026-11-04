We have pretty much wrapped up all things related to the 2026 General Election. It does really take weeks after the election before we are fully ready to move on. Something I thought I would share is what happens when someone writes in a name for a position.

First, I want to make sure that everyone is on the same page that the ability to write-in a candidate is a right and allowable on any race that has a candidate (or the lack of a candidate if no one has filed paperwork to be a candidate). The rest of this article is not intended to diminish that right but to simply educate.

So, what happens when you write in a celebrity, fictional character, or even your buddy for a position?! Well, because that is a vote, it is tallied by the machine and included in the total votes. The machines on election day tallies how many circles are filled it and it takes a snapshot or picture of the actual written name. Then, on the day after the election our ASVP (absentee & special voters precinct) team writes down all the names and tallies how many votes for each name. This is done precinct by precinct. Once they are completed with that, it is up to my office (me) to put all those names and tallies into a spreadsheet to determine if there were winners, who should be listed on the official election results, etc. To give you perspective, there were a total of 629 different names written in for different positions. Then, some of those names had multiple votes so those are considered “tallies”. This is a very time-consuming process.

To be listed on the official results of the election, a write-in must receive at least 5% of the votes AND a minimum of 10 votes OR they are the winner. So, if Bugs Bunny gets 2 votes for US Senate, he won’t be listed on the official results. However, on the flip side, if there are no candidates for the Oakland Township Trustee and Bugs Bunny gets the most write-ins, but it’s only 3 votes, he wins and will be listed on the official results. So, at the end of the day, I’m pretty much the only person who sees ALL the write-ins.

So, now you know what happens when you write in a name for a position. Is there something you’re curious to know the process or know more about when it comes to elections?! Don’t hesitate to reach out by email (auditor@co.franklin.ia.us) or phone (641-456-5622). Until next time…