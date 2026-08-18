Skip to main content
User account menu
About
Submissions
Advertising
Log in
Main navigation
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Photos
E-Editions
Legals
Iowa Public Notices
Search Legals
Subscriptions
Contact
Office Hours
Newsstand Locations
Search
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Sports
/
West Fork opens 2026 season against familiar slate
Prefer Listening?
Listen
West Fork opens 2026 season against familiar slate
Sports
18 August 2026
The West Fork football team will enter the 2026 season with plenty of familiar opponents.
Recent Posts
Tags
News
Sports
Obituaries
Photos
Opinion