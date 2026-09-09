Skip to main content
User account menu
About
Submissions
Advertising
Log in
Main navigation
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Photos
E-Editions
Legals
Iowa Public Notices
Search Legals
Subscriptions
Contact
Office Hours
Newsstand Locations
Search
Annual Garage Sale Draws More Than 400 Shoppers
News
9 September 2026
Pair of Area Collisions Send Multiple to Hospital
News
25 August 2026
Meinberg Devotes Decades to Serving Hampton
News
25 August 2026
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Opinion
/
Little Fraud - Big Fraud
Prefer Listening?
Listen
Little Fraud - Big Fraud
Opinion
9 September 2026
When we moved onto the farm an older couple lived ½ mile down the road.
Recent Posts
Tags
News
Sports
Obituaries
Photos
Opinion