Iowa Falls woman arrested after I-35 rollover Saturday morning

An Iowa Falls woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated following a single-vehicle rollover accident early morning on Saturday, November 7 on Interstate 35 in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd says a deputy responded around 12:46 a.m. to mile marker 163 in the northbound lane of I-35.

Reporting parties told dispatch the vehicle had rolled over several times and came to rest in a field off the roadway.

Dodd says the driver was outside the vehicle and walking around when the deputy arrived. She was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Twenty-six-year-old Molly Gillespie of Iowa Falls was arrested for operating while intoxicated. She was held overnight at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, appeared before a magistrate Saturday morning and was released on her own recognizance.

The charge is an accusation, and Gillespie is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.