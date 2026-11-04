MASON CITY: Gordon C. Kammrad, 97, formerly of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the Sheffield Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jani Dahlin officiating. Visitation for Gordon will be held from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Gordon will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Memorials may be directed to the family of Gordon Kammrad.

Gordon C. Kammrad was born on September 15, 1929, in Chapin, Iowa, to parents Walter and Amelia (Sprung) Kammrad. Gordon graduated from Chapin High School. After graduation, Gordon was united in marriage to M. Arlene Merfeld on October 23, 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple were blessed with 74 wonderful years together until Arlene’s passing in 2023.

Throughout his career, Gordon was employed at B & E Trucking as a truck driver for 23 years, ENO Hybrid for 14 years, and Sheffield Farmer Coop for 13 years. Before retirement, Gordon was employed as a delivery driver for Kreiger’s Floral. Gordon was an active member of the Evening Lions Club, both in Sheffield, and then later on in Mason City’s Chapter, and he was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Mason City.

To his friends and family, Gordon will forever be remembered by his incredibly hard work ethic. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sue (Tom) Barnes; daughter-in-law, Cheri Kammrad; grandchildren, Mindy (Dereck) Klaassen and Jennifer (Joe) Cox; and great grandchildren, Ryan and Alex Kuennen, Morgan Klaassen, Matthew, Megan and Sam Cox.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; son, Mike in 2024; daughter, Connie in infancy; his siblings, George, David, and Louis, and MaryAnn; and his parents, Walter and Amelia Kammrad.