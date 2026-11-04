Friday Uncorked Returns to Hampton November 27

Hampton businesses will welcome visitors for wine tasting and small bites when Friday Uncorked returns November 27. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m., offering an evening of sampling and visiting local businesses during the holiday shopping season. Tickets are $25 and went on sale November 2. They can be purchased online at hamptoniowa.org or in person at the Chamber’s new location, 116 First Avenue Northwest in Hampton.

Friday Uncorked has long been part of Hampton’s holiday-season activities. Previous local coverage describes downtown businesses opening their doors for the event as the community kicked off a weekend of seasonal festivities. The wine walk brings the tasting experience into local shops rather than gathering everyone at a single location.

For more information, call 641-456-5668 or visit hamptoniowa.org. The event flyer also includes a QR code that links to ticket purchasing and additional event information. Tickets are available now for the three-hour Friday evening gathering in Hampton.