The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team returns its entire lineup from last season. The Bulldogs spent the summer bonding through open gyms and a team camp at Wartburg. Head Coach Miranda Stafford says the team experienced growth in multiple areas during the offseason.

With an experienced lineup and new additions to the roster, Stafford says the Bulldogs will approach practices differently this season.

Among the returning players is junior MacKenzy Valley, who led the Bulldogs with 364 points last season and earned second-team All-North Central Conference honors.

Madison Heilskov also returns after scoring 166 points and grabbing 134 rebounds last season. She earned third-team all-conference honors.

The Bulldogs will play 21 regular-season games, including 11 on the road. All of the team’s road games will air on 104.9 KLMJ and RadioOnTheGo’s YouTube channel.

The Bulldogs open their season Nov. 23 when they travel to face Aplington-Parkersburg.