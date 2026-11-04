The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls wrestling team opened its season Monday night with wins over Eagle Grove, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Northwood-Kensett.

The Bulldogs recorded eight wins by fall against Eagle Grove, with Faith Subia (125 pounds), Adriana Gomez (130) and Gracee Weinandy (135) leading the way in the lower weight classes.

Megan Severs (145) and Juliette Koch (155) added pins in the middle weights, while Elsie Kuper (170), Maren Subbert (190) and Avalon Mulford (235) rounded out the Bulldogs’ eight falls in a 48-27 victory.

Against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, the Bulldogs earned a 60-12 victory with four pins and six forfeits. Subia, Gomez, Weinandy and Tenley Bird (140) each recorded pins.

The Bulldogs completed the sweep of the quadrangular with a 48-24 victory over Northwood-Kensett, recording five more pins. Subia, Bird, Severs, Koch and Mulford each earned wins by fall.

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday in Emmetsburg at the Lady E-Hawk Wrestling Tournament.