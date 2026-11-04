The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys wrestling team begin practices this week as the Bulldogs prepare to build on last year’s success with a combination of returning experience and new talent.

The Bulldogs finished third at last season’s North Central Conference tournament with 148.5 points. Brody Strother led the team with a conference championship at 138 pounds, while Madox Strother earned a runner-up finish at 113.

Although the Bulldogs graduated some key contributors, they return wrestlers who gained valuable experience last season. Among them is junior Lukas Showalter, a returning state qualifier who placed third at 144 pounds at last year’s conference tournament.

Senior Emmett Elling also returns after earning a third-place finish at 285 pounds at the conference tournament. The Bulldogs return several other seniors, including Jory Angstman, Cooper Bird, Jesus Flores, Chase Jones and Beau Morton.

With six seniors and six freshmen on this year’s roster, the Bulldogs will look to establish leadership while developing the next generation of wrestlers.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL opens its season Dec. 3 at a North Central Conference quadrangular at St. Edmond. The Bulldogs will host their first home meet Dec. 17.