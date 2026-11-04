Semi, van collide at Highway 65 intersection north of Hampton

A Sheffield man escaped injury the morning of Wednesday, October 28, when his van collided with a semi-trailer at an intersection north of Hampton.

Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd says the crash happened around 8:51 a.m. at Highway 65 and 190th Street.

According to Dodd, a 2020 Kenworth semi hauling John Deere equipment was traveling east on 190th Street when the driver entered Highway 65 without stopping at the stop sign. A southbound 2017 Dodge van driven by Douglas Humrichouse of Sheffield struck a tire on the semi’s flatbed trailer.

Humrichouse was not injured, and no medical attention was needed.

The van sustained more than $5,000 in damage and had to be towed from the scene. The semi-trailer sustained an estimated $1,500 in damage and was repaired at the scene before it could leave.

The semi driver, Christopher Pelton, was cited for failure to stop at an intersection.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hampton police, who directed traffic. E and E Repair of Hampton removed the van and debris from the roadway.