Franklin County supervisors deny six property tax refund claims

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors denied six property tax refund claims Tuesday involving pressure tanks and small bulk tanks.

The board unanimously rejected four claims submitted by New Cooperative and two from Growmark Inc. The claims sought refunds for property taxes the companies said were erroneously paid.

Supervisors also approved a resolution updating the county’s financial reporting policy. The policy establishes a $10,000 threshold for reporting fixed assets, $25,000 for land and buildings and $50,000 for infrastructure. Assets valued between $1,000 and $9,999 will be maintained on an inventory list.

In personnel matters, the board approved hiring Lynn Arends as custodian at $18.85 per hour and acknowledged the hiring of Tate Lamm as park ranger and naturalist at $22.97 per hour.

Supervisors also approved a lease agreement with JoArnold Enterprises and memorandums of understanding for Samantha Bowman and Karen Halsor.

The board authorized County Auditor Katy Flint to serve as Franklin County’s authorized official in the Albertsons opioid settlement.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse.