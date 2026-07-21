North Central Iowa Model Railroad Club Named Grand Marshal’s

By Elian Trevino

Hampton Chronicle

HAMPTON – The North Central Iowa Model Railroad Club has spent nearly 15 years creating a destination that delights fairgoers of all ages. This year, the Franklin County Fair Board recognized those efforts by naming the club the 2026 Franklin County Fair Grand Marshals.

For club treasurer Bob Grant, the honor reflects years of dedication from the group’s volunteers and the relationship they have built with the fair.

“I guess we just feel good about it, that the fair board thought enough of us to ask us to be the grand marshals,” Grant said.

The club began in 2011, when members first displayed their layout during the Franklin County Fair. At the time, only about half of the track had been completed, with little to no scenery. Since then, the exhibit has continued to grow through constant additions, remodeling and improvements.

Today, the club has 17 active members ranging in age from a 15-year-old who joined this year to members in their 80s. While many live busy lives, members travel from communities including Mason City and Rockwell to maintain and operate the layout.

The model railroad has become one of the fair’s unique attractions. Throughout fair week, trains circle the layout while members operate them much like a real railroad, moving freight cars and switching tracks.

For Grant, the hobby began decades ago when he bought a train set for his son, who was about 6 years old at the time.

“My son never really got interested,” Grant said with a laugh. “But I did.”

That interest grew into a lifelong hobby. Grant now has a model railroad at home and joked that once a layout is finished, “the only thing to do is tear it apart and start over again.”

“It’s best never to complete a railroad,” he added.

Beyond the train themselves, Grant said the club has connected him with people he otherwise never would have met.

“These are people that I would have never met if it wouldn’t have been for this hobby,” he said.

“It’s no different than golfers. This is our hobby.”

The club’s exhibit is housed in the fairground building’s basement, a space Grant said was once neglected and had previously flooded with several feet of water. Members transformed it into a permanent attraction that now welcomes lots of visitors during the fair.

“We’ve turned it into a viable exhibit for the fair,” Grant said.

One of his favorite parts of fair week is watching first-time visitors walk through the door.

“You can just see it in their eyes,” he said. “They never realized it was here.”

Despite being part of the fair for years, Grant said many Franklin County residents are still surprised to discover the exhibit.

“We still have people in Hampton and Franklin County that do not know we’re here,” he said.

Grant especially enjoys seeing children experience the trains. One memory stands out from years past, when a young child reached into the display, grabbed a railcar and somehow set it back down without derailing the train.

“Normally, if you touch it, it’s derailed,” he said. “She was so quick. That’s a memory I’ll always remember.”

The club also recently completed an accessibility improvement by installing a chair lift at the south entrance, allowing visitors with mobility challenges to access the basement exhibit. Grant said the project was possible through donations from the club’s sponsors.

The North Central Iowa Model Railroad Club welcomes visitors every Thursday evening, with business meetings held on the third Thursday of each month. Grant encourages anyone interested in model railroading to stop by, ask questions and see the layout in action.

“It’s just a fun hobby,” Grant said. “People are welcome to come visit, see it and enjoy it.”