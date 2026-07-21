Franklin County Fair Crowns 2026 Prince and Princess

By Elian Trevino

Hampton Chronicle

HAMPTON – The Franklin County Fair introduced a new tradition Thursday afternoon by crowning its first-ever Fair Prince alongside the 2026 Fair Princess during the Prince and Princess coronation at the Van Wall Tent.

Mateo Velasco, 8, the son of Lili and Juan Velasco, was crowned the inaugural Franklin County Fair Prince. Velasco, who will be a third-grade student this fall, said he was nervous before taking the stage but excited when he was crowned.

Velasco enjoys many of the attractions the fair has to offer. He said he is most looking forward to riding the Tornado and has already enjoyed eating a corn dog. He is also active in Clover Kids, where he exhibited flower photography and a Lego project at this year’s fair.

Outside of the fair, Velasco enjoys swimming at the Hampton Aquatic Center and hopes to become a professional soccer player.

Sharing the spotlight was Lucille Mollenbeck, who was crowned the 2026 Franklin County Fair Princess.

Mollenbeck will serve as youth ambassador for the fair, representing the fair during events and greeting fairgoers. Her selection recognizes her enthusiasm for the Franklin County Fair and her involvement in activities throughout the week.

Mollenbeck said she enjoys attending the fair each summer and looks forward to being in the parades while serving as princess. Throughout her reign, she will appear at fair activities, encourage younger fairgoers to become involved and help promote all the fair traditions.

The Prince and Princess programs give younger fair participants the opportunity to serve as ambassadors for the fair while celebrating the community and youth leadership. Family members, friends and fairgoers gathered to cheer on both children as they received their crowns. Both earned a loud applause.

Together, Velasco and Mollenbeck will help celebrate the traditions that bring families and communities together each summer while encouraging the next generation to take part in everything the Franklin County Fair has to offer.