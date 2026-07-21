250 Freedom Ride Brings Riders Across Franklin County

By Elian Trevino

Hampton Chronicle

HAMPTON — A new tradition made its debut during this year's Franklin County Fair as veterans, motorcycle enthusiasts and community members took to the road for the inaugural 250 Freedom Ride.

The ride, organized by Franklin County Veterans Affairs Director Adam Akers, brought together 20 motorcycles for a more than 100-mile route through Franklin County. While it was the first year for the event, Akers said the response from participants made it a successful addition to the fair's lineup.

The idea for the ride began with a simple conversation several months ago.

"In conversation with a veteran and his wife, we came up with the idea of having a motorcycle ride during the Franklin County Fair," Akers said. "We were trying to come up with something different to do. I have a lot of friends who have motorcycles, and we enjoy riding together, so that's what really started it."

Akers, who has served as Franklin County Veterans Affairs director for a little more than five years, said planning for the event began last spring. Before announcing the ride, organizers worked through insurance requirements and legal considerations before approaching the Franklin County Fair Board.

"The first thing you've got to do is reach out to the insurance side and the legal side," Akers said. "Once that was cleared, we reached out to the fair board."

He credited the Franklin County Fair Board for embracing the new event.

"I want to thank the Franklin County Fair Board for working with us," Akers said. "It was something new for them as well, but they were great to work with."

County commissioners Tom Teggatz, Alan Larson and Mike Stock also provided input throughout the planning process, helping organizers think through details before the event.

The ride departed the Franklin County Fairgrounds at approximately 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Riders traveled north to Sheffield before continuing through Alexander, Latimer, Coulter, Dows and Popejoy. The group stopped for 20 to 30 minutes at JJ's Bar & Grill in Bradford before continuing east toward Geneva and Hansell. Riders then returned to Highway 65 and made their way back to Hampton.

Akers said the Franklin County Sheriff's Office played an important role in making the ride safe.

"The sheriff and the sheriff's deputies were great," he said. "They covered us at every Highway 3 crossing and a few other places as well. It made everything a lot smoother, and we really appreciate that."

Despite concerns about the weather Saturday morning, 20 motorcycles participated in the event.

"We ended up with 20 bikes, which I'm very happy with," Akers said. "It's the first year of doing this and the first year of getting the word out."

He believes the weather likely kept some riders at home but was encouraged by the turnout nonetheless.

"There was a little bit of a weather scare Saturday morning," he said. "I know it held a few bikers back at home. But everybody who came enjoyed the ride. It was a great ride, a little over 100 miles, and a good time was had by all."

Akers also recognized the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary for helping with registration and other event logistics.

The ride carried additional meaning as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

"As a veteran and someone who supports veterans and wants to work with veterans, 250 years of independence for this country is very significant," Akers said. "To celebrate that and have the first-ever motorcycle ride during the Franklin County Fair is something special."

Growing up attending the Franklin County Fair, Akers said it was rewarding to introduce a new event while supporting one of the county's longtime traditions.

"I grew up going to the fair," he said. "I like supporting the fair and love coming to the fair. It's been a great fair week."

With the inaugural ride complete, Akers is already looking toward next year.

"We had 20 bikes this year," he said. "We're hoping for 50 next year, and we'll go from there."

With a successful first ride complete, organizers hope the 250 Freedom Ride will continue to grow as an annual Franklin County Fair tradition.