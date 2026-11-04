AGWSR school bond issue fails to reach 60% approval

Voters in the AGWSR School District have rejected a $10.8 million bond issue aimed at improving aging school facilities.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show 1,141 votes in favor of the proposal, or 57.66%, and 838 votes against it, or 42.34%. The bond issue required 60% approval to pass.

The proposal would have funded upgrades to aging mechanical, electrical and roofing systems at the high school, including new heating and ventilation equipment and air conditioning in the high school gym.

The revised proposal was about $2 million less than a $12.76 million bond issue that voters rejected last year. The district had removed plans for two new bus garages after community feedback indicated those projects had less support than other proposed improvements.

Despite receiving majority support, the measure fell short of the supermajority required for passage.